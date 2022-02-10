SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department needs help identifying a car break-in suspect.
The suspect was trying to break into a car on Richardson Street around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
When the car owner confronted the suspect, police say the he pulled out a small black or gray revolver and robbed the owner.
The suspect was wearing a flannel checkered jacket, khaki pants, a dark hat and a camouflage bandana.
He was driving what police believe to be a white Toyota Camry with tinted windows, custom rims, a front vanity plate. The car may have a paper tag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.