SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While many cities have canceled or are re-thinking how to host a Christmas parade amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce is presenting their own solution.
The chamber announced Thursday they would join with the City of Simpsonville to host the annual Christmas parade, presented by Weichert Realtors - Shaun & Shari Group. However, this won't be like the usual parade. Instead of the floats and performers driving past a crowd, the crowd will come to them.
This year, the parade will be in a "drive-through" format, at Heritage Park. This means that parade entrants, like floats, will be stationary and have only one side face spectators. Each entrant will be spaced safely away from each other along Dennis Waldrop Way, while spectators will drive by in their vehicles to enjoy the show. Drivers will enter through the park from the main entrance at S.E. Main Street and exit the park at Howard Drive.
The format and the ongoing pandemic lends itself to this year's them as well: Home for the Holidays. A news release from the chamber says they want the parade entrants to decorate and show what the phrase "home for the holidays" means. For example, it could show a soldier coming home from overseas, showing a family celebrating together, or a group of friends enjoying time together in Simpsonville. All that is required is that each entrant must be decorated to the best of their ability.
This year, entrants will compete for first, second, and third place winners of the People's Choice Award. Entries that decide to enter into the judged contest will be included on ballots given to each vehicle of spectators. Spectators will complete ballots and hand them in at the end of the parade.
For more information, check out the application for the parade online.
