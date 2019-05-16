The Swamp Rabbit trail will be extending into Simpsonville, Mayor Janice Curtis posted on Facebook.
Curtis posted Tuesday night that City Council had approved the first mile of trail, which will reportedly be built between Trade Street to Fairview Road.
Curtis said the trail will be paid for by an H&A tax and not taxpayer dollars.
The mayor said H&A use guidelines are very specific, and funds can only be used for tourism-related items.
"The trail has been proven to boost the economy and quality of life. This will be a tremendous asset to our community and that of our sister cities, Mauldin and Fountain Inn, when completed," Curtis said on Facebook.
