SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Simpsonville is closing all parks until further notice as a precaution to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The city announced Monday that Alder Park, City Park, College Street Park, Heritage Park, and The Dog Spot are all closed.
Additionally, alleyway restrooms on South Main Street have been closed and City Hall is closed to the public.
PREVIOUSLY - Simpsonville limits city services, activities due to coronavirus concerns
