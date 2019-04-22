SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Simpsonville couple wants to offer their thanks to a stranger who saw their American flag had fallen from its perch outside their home and put it back in its place.
Dawn Janke said it happened on April 15 after the storms.
She and her husband were out of town when they got a Ring notification that someone had approached their door.
“He walked to the door, saw the flag had fallen into the rose bush, put it back, and then left,” Janke said.
Janke said her husband, Shawn, is a Navy veteran, so the American flag is very important to both of them.
“We love our flag and thought he was doing a very patriotic thing. You don’t see too much of that anymore.”
Janke shared the video in the Simpsonville Residents group on Facebook and said she got a lead that the man’s name is Mark and works for a lawn care company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.