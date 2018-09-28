Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harrison Bridge Dental Care will be offering free dental services to patients on Saturday, October 6, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
As part of Free Dentistry Day, they will be offering one free cleaning, filling, or extraction per patient.
Patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis.
There will be 4 doctors available to see patients that day.
Harrison Bridge Dental is located in Simpsonville at:
340 Harrison Bridge Road Suite D.
