GENERIC - dentist teeth health mouth

(file photo | Storyblocks)

Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harrison Bridge Dental Care will be offering free dental services to patients on Saturday, October 6, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. 

As part of Free Dentistry Day, they will be offering one free cleaning, filling, or extraction per patient. 

Patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. 

There will be 4 doctors available to see patients that day. 

Harrison Bridge Dental is located in Simpsonville at:

340 Harrison Bridge Road Suite D. 

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.