SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Feeling thirsty? Well, these families want to quench your thirst this summer for a good cause, to fight childhood cancer!
The 5 Fighters Lemonade Stand will take place on Friday, June 7th, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 9:00 am 7:00 pm at the Marble Slab / Great American Cookie Company in Simpsonville, SC during Lemonade Days.
The lemonade stand will benefit childhood cancer research through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF).
The lemonade stand is being hosted by five families who have been affected by childhood cancer and is in honor of Elliott Bradley, Peyton Gesing, Joshua Gregory, David Spracher, and Jack Williams.
The 5 Fighters Lemonade Stand hopes to raise $2,000, which would fund an entire week of childhood cancer research.
For more information on the 5 Fighters Lemonade Stand or to donate to their event, visit their fundraising page.
MORE ON ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND
Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 10,000 volunteers will host over 2,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2019 is set for June 1-9! If you’re interested in hosting a lemonade stand, visit LemonadeDays.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.