SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two tornados both in the last three years touching down in one Simpsonville backyard. The Lengel family was lucky the first time with downed trees just grazing the side of their home, but last week was a different story.
Six trees fell on their house. The ceilings came crashing down while the kids were in their beds.
The damage is everywhere April Lengel turns. It’s tough to face and looking at it now brings tears to her eyes.
It brings her right back to that night. She said it was around nine, she had just put her two young kids to bed.
"Then I went on into my bedroom and had been in there maybe 5-10 minutes and all of a sudden I could feel the house start to bow in and out and this weird whistling noise out back,” Lengel said. “Icould hear stuff start cracking and popping and within just a few seconds my entire bedroom ceiling was crashing down and I could hear stuff crashing throughout the rest of the house."
Once she was able to get out from under the debris, she walked into the living room and saw everything was destroyed, but all she was thinking about was how to get across the house to her kids.
"They were standing outside their bedroom doors screaming and crying and I'm trying to figure out how to even get to them,” Lengel remembers.
She said at this point, rain was coming in and that's when she realized her daughter was injured.
"The home had two sky lights in the living room so when the trees crashed down it blew both of those out and the fiber glass from the insulation that was also falling and it was a direct line into her bedroom,” Lengel said.
It was scary news, especially because her daughter's been battling her own forces of nature.
"Two years ago my daughter was diagnosed with Lupus and it has very quickly ravaged most of her body,” she said. “In August we found a spot on her brain and she's been going through six months of chemo and is right now confined to a wheelchair or using a walker."
Those items were trapped in the house for days after until firefighters were able to grab them.
In total six trees came crashing down on their home. According the removal company it was around 48,000 pounds.
Lengel said the whole experience has been traumatizing to her two children.
"Finally started getting some sleep a couple of nights ago but it’s been nightmares, scared to go to bed and once they hear something they are screaming and crying and you have reassure them that nothing's falling and everything’s okay,” she said.
They just learned almost everything inside is a loss because of the moisture. Lengel said her son who has special needs has been asking for his stuffed animals which are gone.
She said it’s devastating for them to not know where to call home. The family's in temporary housing and doesn't know what the future holds.
They left that night in their pajamas with nothing else, so a family friend has setup a GoFundMe page. To help, click here.
