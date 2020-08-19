SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate father who had been battling COVID-19 since July has passed away.
The Towe family confirmed that Ted Towe passed awayon August 15.
Towe had been battling COVID-19 since he tested positive on July 14, a week after his wife and daughter had tested positive for the virus.
Towe spent weeks on a ventilator and his family told us on August 4 they were still praying for a miracle.
Towe was 51 years old. He leaves behind a wife and 3 children.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE -
Daughter: "His organs are failing, his body's shutting down," Simpsonville father battling covid-19, on ventilator
