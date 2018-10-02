SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) You might not think a collection of cans, can make much of a difference. But those who work for the Simpsonville Fire Department can tell you, just how impactful a little aluminum really is.
The department recently raised over $10,000 in one year, for children burn victims in South Carolina. And they're looking ahead to raise even more money this year.
They set out big trailers at their five fire departments in Simpsonville, where people can drop off their cans.
But they say many might not even realize where those donations are going. So they want to make sure people know about the Burned Children's Fund, and how much it's helping in our state.
Lt. Jon Thompson oversees the ongoing can drive, and it’s something very close to his heart.
“It's just one of those things that tugs on our heart strings to see a kid who has been injured who doesn't have the ability or possibility to help themselves out. It’s just one of those emotional ties that gets to you.”
The fire department is being recognized for raising over $10,000 in one year for the South Carolina Firefighter's Burned Children's Fund and their affiliate, Medical University of South Carolina. It's a record amount.
Lt. Thompson tells us what those donations are used for. “That money goes towards their bandaging, some of their medical bills and for their families to come in and have places to stay.”
The donations also help send children burn victims in the state to camp "Can Do” along the coast.
Casi Smith understands just how important places like the camp and those donations are. She tells us, “I was about 3 months old when I was burned. I was burned by an iron. I was a patient at MUSC and one of the head nurses who worked at camp Can Do, Jill, she was one of my nurses personally, so my mom and dad knew her. And once I became 6, that’s the youngest you can be to go there and I started going there.”
Casi has developed lifelong friendships at the camp, and is even a junior counselor now.
Children can attend at no cost, thanks to the Burned Children's Fund.
“It's great to be around people that understand you because when you’re just out in the general public a lot of people they'll look or stare, they don’t know what happened. So it's great to be around an environment of people that aren't going to stare or judge you or look at you in a different way.”
The hope now is that word can spread about this can drive, so that next year, the donation total can be even bigger.
You can drop off your cans at any of the five fire department locations in Simpsonville.
Those are:
- Simpsonville Fire Department headquarters: 403 E. Curtis St.
- Fire Station 2: 9 Capewood Road
- Fire Station 3: 839 Highway 14
- Fire Station 4: 1375 Neely Ferry Road
- Fire Station 5: 400 E. Standing Springs Road
Also, the public and businesses are welcome to make cash donations to the fund. Their new goal for this year is $15,000.
