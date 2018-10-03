SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville fire and police departments are offering free child safety seat inspections by appointment in October.
On Oct. 5 and Oct. 19, city officials said police and firefighters will inspect child safety seats at the Simpsonville Fire Department, located at 403 E. Curtis Street. This will continue on two Fridays every month going forward.
Simpsonville Asst. Fire Chief Harold Nichols said the program will help ensure children in the city are safe.
“Being nationally certified through Safe Kids Upstate to inspect car seats is important to us because the car seat is the last means of protection for children in the event of a motor vehicle accident,” Nichols said in a news release. “If just one child’s life is saved, the training and program will have been well worth it.”
Safe Kids Upstate said four out of every five car seats in Greenville County are installed incorrectly.
Parents can go to www.safekidsupstate.org/carseat and select “Simpsonville Fire Department” from the drop-down box at the top of the calendar, then select the date and time from available slots.
