Simpsonville leaders voting on downtown revitalization plan tonight
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Tonight city council will take a final vote on the funding for $32 million in projects for the downtown area and municipal building.
City administrator Dianna Gracely said the projects are in response to the rapid growth the city is seeing downtown. She said the goal is to make the area friendlier for pedestrians.
The $18 million downtown revitalization project would be funded through the hotel and accommodations tax revenue.
Items on the list include converting Curtis and College Streets to one ways, creating a "festival" street on South Main Street, adding more parking, improving sidewalks and expanding the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
The city also looks to make improvement to facilities at City Park.
Another $14 million in bonds is earmarked for public facilities, including the construction of a new municipal building city officials and the police department.
Gracely said the projects are just proposals at this point. Once the funding is approved, they'll host public hearings to see what changes residents want to see.
When Rory Curtis first opened the doors of Carolina Olive Oil, downtown Simpsonville was a very different place.
"Eight years ago, it was pretty much a ghost town down here," Curtis said. "There was very little traffic ... Now we need help. Now we need parking places. We need to adjust the traffic flow."
Curtis said the top concern of his customers is parking.
"It's hard to make those changes before you need them and now we need them badly," he said. "It's almost like they're overdue. "
Just down the road from Carolina Olive Oil, Thomas Wirthin is six months in to being the owner of the Warehouse at Vaughn's.
"We've been very busy," he said.
Wirthin said the increase in traffic -- both drivers and pedestrians -- is from the downtown becoming a destination.
"[Visitors] find out they can spend an afternoon, you know, spend an evening going to several different places and that's the cool part of what Simpsonville's becoming."
