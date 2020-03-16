SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Simpsonville said Monday that services and activities will be modified and limited to protect against the spread of coronavirus.
Effective until further notice, officials said the city is ob following protocols:
- Access to public buildings will be restricted. There will be NO public access to the following buildings:
- Activity & Senior Center
- CentrePlex at Heritage Park
- All fire stations, including the administration building
- Public Works offices
- Municipal Court is cancelled. The public is directed NOT to enter City Hall to inquire about court appearances. Only phone calls and emails will be accepted. The Court can be reached at 864-967-9526 ext. 304, aclark@simpsonville.com for the Honorable Judge Ashley Clark and kstrong@simpsonville.com for Assistant Clerk of Court Kimber Strong.
- City Hall will remain open, but it is requested that the public conduct business by phone and Internet and only enter City Hall if absolutely necessary. Signs will be posted at the entrances of City Hall requesting that persons comply with these measures.
- Regularly scheduled meetings of Simpsonville City Council will continue, but the public is encouraged to visit www.simpsonville.com to access the link to a livestream of the meetings.
- The Simpsonville Police Department will remain open during normal business hours; however, all non-emergency reports will only be taken by phone to minimize contact. Again, the public is asked to please adhere to CDC recommendations by only entering the building if absolutely necessary.
Additionally, the Activity & Senior Center will be closed until April 19. All activities at the Center are cancelled.
At the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to cancel or postpone in-person events of 50 people or more, officials said Simpsonville is taking the additional following steps to be proactive in the face of this global pandemic:
- All spring sports—including baseball, softball, flag football and volleyball, are postponed until April 20. The postponement includes practices.
- The Simpsonville Athletic Office at Heritage Park is closed to the public effective 5 p.m. on March 16 until April 19. Staff at the Athletic Office can be reached by calling 864-228-0022 Monday-Friday at 12-5 p.m.
- Heritage Park Railway will be closed until further notice. Follow @HeritageParkRailway on Facebook for updates.
- All shelter rentals are cancelled.
- The Great EggVenture scheduled for April 4 at Heritage Park is cancelled.
- Shred Day scheduled for April 17 at Heritage Park is cancelled.
- Simply Beautiful CleanUp Day scheduled for April 18 is cancelled.
