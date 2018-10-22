GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday that a Simpsonville man faces life in prison for the possession of more than 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.
29-year-old Larry Anthony Ladson, Jr. of Simpsonville was apprehended in March by Fountain Inn Police officers while they were conducting a protective sweep of a residence in Simpsonville. Officers were responding to a report of a domestic incident involving a firearm.
Three individuals were detained in connection to the location. Officers said they found Ladson hiding in a bathtub, fully clothed, around 2:45 p.m.
After obtaining a warrant, officers said they found over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine packaged in 19 separate baggies in a bedroom along with Ladson's license and other paraphernalia.
At the time of his arrest, officers said Ladson already had a warrant out for his arrest from a federal firearms violation in October of 2017.
A 12 person jury unanimously found Ladson guilty of possession with intent to distribute following a two day trial in Spartanburg.
Ladson had numerous state convictions prior to his conviction Monday. They include:
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (2014)
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (2014)
- Two convictions for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2014)
- Burglary in the second degree, violent; criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature (2013)
- Assault and battery in the first degree (2013)
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that given his previous criminal history, Ladson likely faces life in prison.
