SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police say a man was charged this week with sexually assaulting a child in his own homw.
Simpsonville PD says 53-year-old Martin Acosta Mundo was arrested on January 29 at his home. He was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Police say Mundo lured the child into his home to commit the sexual assault. He was denied bond and remains behind bars in the Greenville County Detention Center.
Anyone who has more information or if they have or know of a minor child who may have had contact with Mundo should call Inv. Jason Weibel at 864-967-9536 or by emailing jweibel@simpsonvillepd.com. All information will be kept confidential.
