SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who was shot inside his home by a Greenville County deputy in 2019 has filed a lawsuit against that deputy, the sheriff’s office, and Greenville County.
The deputy shot the plaintiff, Richard Tench, through a window next to the front door of Tench’s home.
The deputy had been dispatched to the home on Eastcrest Drive to check on an alarm, which had been reported in error.
The lawsuit points out that the sheriff’s office initially reported that the deputy was met by Tench at the door of the home and that Tench pointed a gun at the deputy. The sheriff’s office later retracted that statement. The lawsuit claims the information about Tench opening the door had been falsely reported in the GCSO incident report, but was later proved wrong by the body camera footage, which the lawsuit states was not activated until after the shooting, but was set to pre-roll for 30 seconds and revealed the shots had been fired through the window
According to the lawsuit, the deputy never identified himself as law enforcement before opening fire on Tench. Further, the lawsuit claims the deputy parked on the side of the house where the squad car was not visible via the front door or windows and the blue lights had not been activated.
Tench, according to the lawsuit, has a concealed weapons permit and had a gun with him because he thought an intruder may be in his home because he saw a light shining through the windows. The lawsuit states Tench never pointed his gun at the deputy and never saw the deputy until after he had been shot. The lawsuit further states the deputy did not follow protocol and give a “verbal warning” before opening fire.
Tench was hit by three bullets. The lawsuit states he now walks with a limp and one of the bullets will be permanently lodged in Tench’s hip. One bullet was removed from Tench’s chest and another grazed his back and was removed from the staircase of the home.
Tench is suing for 4th and 14th amendment violations, for unlawful search and seizure, excessive force, and due process. Negligence, gross negligence, and training issues are listed in the second and third causes of action.
Tench has requested a jury trial to determine damages and any other relief the jury deems appropriate.
The lawsuit was filed in Greenville on June 22, 2020.
The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy named in the lawsuit was still employed but declined any further comment on the pending litigation.
FOX Carolina has also reached out to Tench's attorneys for any additional comment.
Click here to read the full lawsuit.
PREVIOUSLY:
'Lawful force' - Attorney General's office not filing charges against deputy who shot Upstate man in his home
Sheriff's office: Internal Affairs finds deputy who shot man in Simpsonville did not violate policy
Sheriff's office releases body cam footage of deputy involved shooting in Simpsonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.