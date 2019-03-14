SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville Mayor Janice Curtis said Thursday she was excited to learn the woman who hit the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot after buying a ticket from a Simpsonville gas station planned to make a charitable contribution to the city.
The winner’s lawyer announced Thursday she will donate funds toward the City of Simpsonville’s Arts Center and a number of other organizations.
“I was elated that we were even thought of,” Curtis said. “We certainly appreciate the generosity.”
Curtis said she could not publicly disclose the amount of the donation, but said it would be used to renovate the city’s arts center, which is in a historic school building.
Curtis said the first step will be to get central air conditioning in the building.
Eventually, the Arts Center will feature theatrical performances, art galleries, and more, Curtis said.
“This is something the entire community will enjoy for decades to come,” the mayor said.
READ MORE - We're learning more about the SC woman who hit the $1.5 billion jackpot and what she plans to do with some of her winnings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.