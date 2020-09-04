SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – K9s for Warriors said a Navy veteran from Simpsonville has a new service dog trained to help her manage PTSD.
Dalena F. and her new service dog, Kick, trained together for three weeks in Florida at K9s For Warriors’ headquarters
“I felt like I had tried everything else and was out of options. I didn’t know how a Service Dog would help, but as I started to do more research after I applied, I realized that having a Service Dog might actually help me live a real-life again,” Dalena said in a news release. “My hope was reinforced even further when I got to know other accepted applicants online.”
K9s For Warriors said Kick, a rescue dog from Alachua Animal Services in Gainesville, FL, had already completed formal service canine training in the months before meeting his new best friend.
When Dalena joined Kick, they trained in public every day wearing PPE, and were instructed on matters of Service Dog access, dog health care and more, and established a bond that would facilitate Dalena’s healing from military-related trauma.
K9s For Warriors CEO, Rory Diamond, said this of the program’s mission:
“The rate of veteran suicide in our country is unacceptable. These are the people who volunteered their lives so that Americans can enjoy their everyday independence. But PTSD steals their independence, and worst of all, suicide steals their lives. K9s For Warriors is here to give both back to them through a new, loyal battle buddy – a Service Dog.”
K9s For Warriors is a national nonprofit that selects eligible shelter dogs and trains them to be Service Dogs to mitigate symptoms of PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, and/or Military Sexual Trauma for servicemembers and veterans.
