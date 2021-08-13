SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Simpsonville Police Department says they are looking for 68-year-old Lawrence Stevie Bollinger, a missing endangered person from Simpsonville.
Officers say that Bollinger was last seen on August 13, 2021, at around 11:30 a.m. at this residence in Simpsonville.
Bollinger left his residence driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a camper shell, according to officers. The vehicle has South Carolina license plate FDN796, according to officers.
Officers describe Bollinger as 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He has short gray hair with green-colored eyes, according to officers. Bollinger was wearing gold glasses, jean shorts, a white knit top and white shoes, according to officers.
Officers say that Bollinger left his residence without his medications.
Anyone with information regarding Bollinger is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.
