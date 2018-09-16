SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with Simpsonville PD are responding to reports of shots fired at an Upstate apartment complex Sunday evening.
Details surrounding what happened are unknown as of writing, but a FOX Carolina crew on scene notes there were people being questioned and that officers are investigating the area on Fairview Road near the 630 Fairview Apartments.
A person who lives there says they heard shots fired.
We are working with law enforcement to get details about what happened. Stay tuned for updates.
