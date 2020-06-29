SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Simpsonville Police Department arrested a woman in connection to an auto breaking and burglary.
Police say Honey Rose Hathaway is suspected of breaking into a 2019 black Jeep Grand Cherokee on June 24 with the intent to commit larceny, steal vehicle manuals and a vehicle registration valued at $50.
She's also suspected of breaking into Water Leaf Apartments off Wiley Drive and stealing the following items:
- Hand sanitizer
- A trash can
- Pillows
- Blankets
Police say she's suspected of damaging light fixtures, windows and televisions valued at approximately $1,500 at the apartment complex.
Hathaway was taken into custody on June 26. She's been charged with auto breaking and burglary and being held on an $11,000 bond.
MORE NEWS:
Fire officials remind Greenville residents to celebrate safely this Fourth of July
Broadway theatre camp returning to Greenville with focus on COVID-19 safety sharing the spotlight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.