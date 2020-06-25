Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Simpsonville are asking for help identifying a woman they suspect of breaking into a vehicle and committing a burglary early Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident happened at a business on Wiley Drive in Simpsonville between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.
The person if interest was last seen on foot in the area of Neely Ferry Road and Capewood Drive dressed in the clothes seen in the photo.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Investigator James Donnelly of the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.
Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
