SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for the community to donate new, unwrapped toys, new children's clothing, canned food, and toiletry items for and men, women and children as part of their Stuff the Cruiser event.
The items collected will be distributed by Toys for Tots and Simpsonville Police Victim's Advocacy.
Police will be out collecting donations Friday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Kohl's at the corner of Fairview Road and Grandview Drive.
They will be back out from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Walmart on Grandview Drive.
Police said are asking people to donate at one of these two locations as items cannot be collected at the police department this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.