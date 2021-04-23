SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle.
Officers say that the suspect stole the vehicle at around 4:00 PM on April 19. Officers describe the vehicle as a white, 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. It has SC tag 73215FM, according to officers. They add that the truck had a white toolbox from Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Inv. J Donnelly at 864-967-9536 or jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.
