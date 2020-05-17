(FOX Carolina) -- Simpsonville Police Department and firefighters are on scene of a structure fire along West Georgia Road and North Maple Street on Sunday.
Firefighters say that thankfully nobody was injured in the fire, but two other buildings on the property were affected.
Greenville County EMS is also on scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the two streets while responders work the fire.
