SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Simpsonville Police Department said Monday that a man wanted for firearms charges and a lewd act on a child has been arrested.
Police Say Kelvin T. Henry was charged with:
- Pointing/presenting a firearm
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Assault and battery, 1st degree
- Lewd act on a child
On July 20, police asked the community for help tracking Henry down.
On August 3, police confirmed Henry had been taken into custody.
