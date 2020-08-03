Kelvin Henry

Kelvin Henry is wanted by the Simpsonville Police Department for pointing/presenting a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, assault and battery in the first degree and a lewd act on a child. 

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Simpsonville Police Department said Monday that a man wanted for  firearms charges and a lewd act on a child has been arrested.

Police Say Kelvin T. Henry was charged with: 

  • Pointing/presenting a firearm
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Assault and battery, 1st degree
  • Lewd act on a child

On July 20, police asked the community for help tracking Henry down.

On August 3, police confirmed Henry had been taken into custody.

