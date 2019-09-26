SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville police have released new details about their investigation into a missing child who reportedly took a family member’s car and drove it to Charleston.
On Thursday, police released the incident report and 911 calls pertaining to the case, which unfolded early Monday morning.
Police said they were called to the boy’s home and met with his mother, who told them she had woken up around 12:30 a.m. and saw the light on in her son’s room and his door open. When she investigated, she found her son was missing and so was one of the family's cars.
The mother told police the 11-year-old must have taken it. She told officers the boy did not have a phone and was likely unfamiliar with the area because they had only recently moved there.
While Simpsonville police were with the mother, officers said they got a call from the Charleston police department.
An officer there said the boy pulled up next to the Charleston officer’s patrol car and advised he had taken a family member’s car.
According to a news release from Charleston police, the boy reportedly admitted he was using GPS on a tablet belonging to his father to navigate the 3-hour drive to the Lowcountry. The child was reportedly heading to meet a man he had been communicating with on Snapchat.
Simpsonville police said Charleston officers found the boy with the tablet and a few bags of clothes.
Charleston police took the tablet into evidence.
Below are portions of the 911 call made by the boy's mother to dispatch. This is not a complete transcript. We have omitted any answers, or portions of answers, that would give identifying information about the boy or his family.
Dispatcher: “Simpsonville Police”
Mother: ”Yes, I am calling because I have a little bit of a situation, my (11-year-old) son is missing and he has taken our car. The car keys are missing and car is missing and I need to report that.”
Mother: “We are not exactly sure when he went missing, when he left.”
Dispatcher: Ok, what kind of car did he have?
Dispatcher: “Do you have any idea where he might be, or where her might have went?”
Mother: “We have been looking for him for an hour, because we thought we could find him, but we don’t know.”
Mother: “…And umm, we just don’t know. “
Dispatcher: “Ok, has he ever driven before, or don’t anything like this before?”
Mother: “Yeah. Well, nothing like this, that we are aware of. Nothing like this.”
Mother: Family has let him drive before. They have a lot of property, and like, on the property, so he has driven a vehicle before but with supervision, that kind of thing. Not recently, but so, he has.”
Dispatcher: “Ok. When is the last time you saw him?”
Mother: “Last time we saw him, ummm, like we were getting ready to go the bed and whatever, so we go to bed around 10 o’clock and I just, so I just happened to get up and just noticed the light in his room was on and he wasn’t there, and I couldn’t find him and noticed the car was missing and then my husband noticed his keys missing.”
Dispatcher: “And you have no idea where he may have went?”
Mother: “No, I no idea whatsoever.”
Dispatcher: “Ok.”
Mother: "He doesn’t have a cell phone so it’s not like can so it’s not like he can ummm… I just (indecipherable) get lost. He doesn’t have GPS.”
