Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Greenville County School District began an investigation after receiving word of a post on social media, showing a student holding a gun with a poster containing a racial slur.
According to the Simpsonville Police Department, it was on Tuesday when resource officers at Hillcrest High School were made aware of the inappropriate photo and began investigating.
According to police, the investigation into the matter did not reveal any credible threats to any students or staff at the school and all other pertinent information was transferred to the proper jurisdiction for follow-up.
Simpsonville Police say they are continuing to work with the Greenville County School District to resolve any safety concerns related to the incident.
