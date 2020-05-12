SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to break into an ATM on May 8.
According to police, the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the United Community Bank on W. College Street in Simpsonville city limits.
The suspect was caught on surveillance footage in a red Chevrolet HHR.
Anyone with information on who the suspect may be is asked to reach out to Investigator J. Donnelly at (864) 967-9536 or jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.
