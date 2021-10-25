SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officers have charged a man connected to a shooting that killed a teenager outside the Tipsy Taco in Simpsonville Sunday, according to the Simpsonville Police Department.
Officers said they charged 19-year-old Sagin Riley Willasch Monday morning with with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the department.
The victim was identified as 17-year-old Elijah "E.J." Michael Smith on Monday. Smith was killed after the shooting outside the Tipsy Taco at 702 Fairview Road, according to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans.
Smith was also a senior at Hillcrest High School, according to Greenville County Schools.
Officers said they were sent to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found Smith inside a vehicle in the Tipsy Taco parking lot.
Evans says they believe Smith was involved in an altercation with another person in the parking lot and then was shot.
Willasch is now at the Greenville County Detention Center, according to officers. He was denied bond Monday.
Tipsy Taco said in a Facebook post they will be closing their Fairview Road location to show respect for the families involved.
Several customers showed up for lunch at the restaurant, saw the signs outside the doors, and were shocked to hear what happened.
Eric Dogan was planning to grab a bite with his buddies.
"I couldn't believe it, because we come here on the regular. I still don't believe it," Dogan said.
Christine Lindsey says things like this just don't happen in this area.
"I don't know what to think. I don't know of anything that usually happens right here, close to home. So, yea, it has me a little bit worried, upset, and sad for the family," Lindsey said.
Lindsey says you never hear about crimes in the Martin's Farm Shopping Center, and it won't stop her from visiting again.
"It is a safe area. That shouldn't stop me. I imagine this is some just random act with kids, high schoolers," Lindsey said.
The restaurant had red paint, Halloween decorations on the windows. They cleaned it off this afternoon.
Dogan says the restaurant paying their respects is honorable.
"That's admirable. I think that is respect. It is a good place," Dogan said.
Lindsey sends her well wishes to Smith's loved ones.
"Just praying for the family. That's all I can do," said Lindsey.
