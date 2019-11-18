SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Simpsonville Police Department announced they will be conducting two public safety checkpoints in the coming weeks in an effort to help keep the City's roadways, and drivers, safe.
The department says the purpose of the checkpoints it to advise motorists who could be driving under the influence that they may encounter public safety checkpoints on any day, at any time, on any Simpsonville street.
Officers will check if the vehicle's operator is licensed, and has proof of insurance. They'll also ensure all occupants are wearing seat belts, and that any child present is appropriately secured.
The checkpoints will be set up with road signage, cones and flashing blue lights. They'll be conducted at the following locations:
November 22
- 10-11 a.m. on South Street at Fairview Point Drive
November 30
- 10-11 p.m. on West Georgia Road at Neely Ferry Road
MORE NEWS:
Judge denies bond for man accused in hit-and-run that killed 17-month-old girl, injured 2 others
There are now at least 5 cases involving wounds to horses under investigation in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.