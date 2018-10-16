SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Simpsonville Police Department said Tuesday that someone posing as an officer has been making calls to residents of the area.
Officers said the calls appear to be coming from the police department. The fraudulent caller tells the person receiving the call that they have active federal warrants for their arrest.
Officers made note that sometimes these sort of calls will ask for different forms of payment to prevent an arrest.
The department said these calls are not legitimate and urges people to not make any monetary payments.
The department said they do not call individuals by phone seeking payment for any outstanding warrants.
If you have any concerns, you're asked to call the Simpsonville PD at (864) 967-9536.
MORE NEWS: Father of Pickens Co. teen killed in weekend crash speaks out; troopers charge teen driver with DUI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.