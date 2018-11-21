SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The co-owner of a Simpsonville pizza parlor said a server who received a large tip in July to help cover her medical expenses is back in the hospital ahead of Thanksgiving.

Ellen Odo posted on Facebook Wednesday that Natalie Crombie was being treated at Duke University Hospital for new medical complications.

FOX Carolina first covered Crombie back in July when a customer at Full House Sportzaria gave her a $500 tip to help with her medical treatments after learning of her illness.

Full House posted a link to a GuFundMe for Crombie on Wednesday .

In the GoFundMe post, Crombie’s family said she is receiving emergency treatment of the BK virus, which is attacking her kidney and bladder.

