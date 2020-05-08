SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Arizona Steakhouse on Simpsonville said they are cooking up something special this Mother's Day: a drive-in movie night.
The restaurant said they will be screening Shrek.
Tickets are $20 per car.
The patio will also be open if weather permits and family style meals will be ready for takeout for families who'd rather celebrate at home.
