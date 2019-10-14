Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville teen appeared in court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to the murder of his mother in September of 2015.
Deputies say on September 1, 2015, 44-year-old Isabel Zuluaga was found inside her home on Hipps Avenue in Simpsonville by a contractor.
The coroner says Zaluaga suffered multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide. A search for then 13-year-old Miguel Cano was initiated, including a lockdown of his school to search for him.
Deputies say he was later found on Woodruff Road walking towards the Spartanburg County line and arrested.
Cano faced a judge on Monday October 14, in Greenville County. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. The maximum sentence was 30 years.
