The Simpsonville City Council voted unanimously to make sanitation services the responsibility of the Public Works Department and end Curbside recycling.
Officials say that a lack of funding to address sanitation costs for Public Works, caused a previous council to enter into a contract with a third-party vendor, ACE Environmental, in 2016. That contract with the company ends in September, and the Public Works Department will resume trash pickup.
Public Works Director Andy West said in a press release, “The Simpsonville Public Works Department will be ready to hit the ground running this fall to provide the highest quality sanitation services and respond to the needs of our residents. We don’t see the people whose trash we’re going to pick up as just customers. We see them as residents, families and neighbors, and they deserve the best service possible.”
Officials say Dissatisfaction with the third-party vendor in 2018 led the Council to increase the Public Works fee for new sanitation equipment and personnel.
The second vote the Council took on Tuesday night was whether or not to end the curbside recycling service. The Council unanimously voted to end the service.
Officials say that the decision was to protect taxpayer money from the ineffective practice, which continues to pile more trash in landfills.
Mayor Paul Shewmaker said in a press release, “Recycling is not just about what it costs, but the inefficiency of curbside recycling is just not sustainable. We must be good stewards of the environment as well as good stewards of the taxpayers' money. By educating ourselves about the best ways to reduce, reuse and recycle, Simpsonville can make sure that we are part of the solution and not the problem. The City will continue to value sustainability.”
According to officials, taxpayers pay an average of $4,500 per month for the service. They claim that since most of the recyclables end up in a landfill, the taxpayers are not getting their money's worth.
"Because Council continues to value sustainability and good stewardship of the environment, the City is leaving behind the antiquated system of curbside recycling and moving forward with a community-wide effort to cut down on waste,” Community Relations Specialist Justin Campbell said. “By working with residents and businesses to raise awareness about proper recycling habits and the importance of reusing and reducing, Simpsonville can become even more sustainable than it already is.”
Officials say that an education campaign by the Public Works Department plans to tell residents about proper recycling habits and other ways to recycle. They also plan to emphasize the impact of reducing and reusing.
