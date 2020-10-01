This year has been filled with surprises, especially for one Simpsonville family. Kelly Nix was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. But she finished her last chemo treatment yesterday.
To celebrate, her coworkers at NAI Earle Forman surprised her with a drive-by parade, just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dozens of friends and coworkers gathered at the Sports Club parking lot Thursday morning before parading through town to Nix’s home.
“When she found out she had cancer we wanted to figure out a way to support her,” said Organizer Jessica Wall.
Car after car, shouts and honks filled the Poinsettia Neighborhood in support, with special guests Pinkie the Patrol Car from Simpsonville and the pink Berea fire unit. Nix and her family waved back in amazement.
“I’m blown away, at a loss for words and that’s not me,” said Kelly Nix. “I consider them my family. They’ve always been there for me.”
Nix is now finished with her chemo treatments. She’s set for surgery next month. She wants other people facing the same battle to know: “Just be positive and strong. You’re a fighter. You will get through this.”
Meanwhile Jessica Wall, who organized Thursday’s parade says, “We wanted her to know even when we’re not together we’re together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.