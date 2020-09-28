Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville woman is recovering after city officials say she was struck in the head by an errant arrow last week.
According to community relations spokesman Justin Campbell, police responded to a home on Thursday, September 24, after they received a report of a woman being struck in the head with an arrow.
We're told the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries where she was treated and later released.
Police say through the course of their investigation it was determined that the incident was an accident.
More news: UPDATE: Coroner releases name of 33-year-old man killed in hit-and-run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.