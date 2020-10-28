SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - We’re full swing ahead to the November 3rd election, and record setting numbers of South Carolinians has cast ballots.
That includes Tracy Barksdale, a Simpsonville woman who upholds voting to the highest regard, saying “voting is one of our basic fundamental rights.”
It’s a right some may take for granted or don’t exercise at all. For Barksdale, she lost that privilege once.
“It was from 2005 and 2016,” she said.
She’s a convicted felon but has since reintegrated back into society — a returning citizen.
Seeing the nation vote while she couldn’t was a hard pill to swallow, especially during extraordinary elections of the past.
“In 2008, when Barack Obama was elected, which was historic in our country, I was incarcerated. So, I wasn’t able to participate in that historic moment then,” said Barksdale.
“We all should feel good when people want to be, and are able to be a member of the civic body,” said Lawson Wetli, Co-President of The League of Women Voters of Greenville County. “Here in South Carolina, the law is clear that once you have served any term of sentence and completed parole and probation, you can register to vote.”
For those registered voters in a pre-trial phase also have the right to cast a ballot, which is another misconception.
“That’s our civic duty, that is a right that so many people fought for and died for us to have,” said Barksdale.
