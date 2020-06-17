Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville woman told officials with the South Carolina Lottery the felt like dancing after winning big in the state's Palmetto Cash 5.
"I did a jig," she told lottery officials when she discovered she'd won $200,000.
The woman says a combination of family birth dates proved to be the lucky numbers for the drawing on May 28.
Because she powered up the winning numbers, 3-11-15-16-26, the $100,000 prize was doubled.
The winning ticket was sold at the Bi-Lo on Highway 14 in Simsponville. For selling the ticket, the store will receive a $2,000 commission.
More news: Cool with scattered showers today, much warmer weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.