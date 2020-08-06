SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may know the name Ariel Robinson if you're a Food Network fanatic. For those who aren't, a spoiler alert: the Simpsonville woman is now the winner of Season 20 of the network's hit show "Worst Cooks in America".
“But now I am truly am not the worst cook in America,” said Robinson.
She is a wife and mother of five, and a big fan of the show. It has given her more confidence in the kitchen.
Robinson told FOX Carolina that through the years she’s been teased by her husband and sister because of her cooking. After some serious thought, she decided to submit to become a contestant.
“If you don’t have thick skin being in this family your feelings might be hurt, bit when you’ve heard it all... it was just another day,” said Robinson.
The experience was surreal for the Upstate resident. Trying something new and exciting, but on a grand stage, was eye opening for her.
“I always compare it to college because we were all away our responsibilities, away from our kids and our families. We had somebody else doing our laundry, just like when you come home on weekend and your mother did your laundry,” she said.
However, it doesn’t mean she wasn’t feeling the heat from the kitchen.
“I never cried one time on the show. I was suppressing it because I was so nervous that if I released too much, I would release too much,” she said.
Working in close corners with some of the people Robinson has come to know through the television over the years was rewarding and encouraging. But also tough; those same celebrity chefs weren’t always easy in their coaching.
“You know they’re hard on you because they really want you to succeed,” Robinson said.
We asked Robinson what was one thing that stuck with her from the show.
“I think the biggest thing I learned cooking-wise is to taste your food as you go,” she said.
The opportunity came may have came with big lights, preferential treatment, and the works. However, it was something that required hard work.
“Out of 11,000 people, I was one of 14. Then, I not had to beat everybody on my team, I had to beat the best person on the read team who had beat everybody on their team,” said Robinson.
The grand prize consisted of $25,000 and a kitchen suite from WayFair.
