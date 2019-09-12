Cherokee, NC (FOX Carolina) - In less than a week, the Western North Carolina region has been quietly experiencing multiple earthquakes.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) six earthquakes between magnitudes 1.4 and 2.5 have hit the region since Saturday, including three Wednesday night.
The first, registered as a magnitude 1.9 earthquake and struck 4.8 miles west, northwest of Dillsboro, North Carolina. Officials say the quake happened around 7:14 p.m. Saturday night.
On Monday, around 3:21 a.m., a 1.4 magnitude earthquake struck 3 miles south, southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina.
A second quake was registered about 11 hours later at 2:08 p.m. almost the same distance from Cherokee. The quake was a magnitude 2.0 earthquake this time 3.5 miles south, southwest of the city. Officials say this quake occurred at surface level.
Wednesday evening, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered 3.9 miles south of Cherokee around 7:13 p.m.
A few hours later just after 10 p.m., approximately 4.1 miles south, southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was registered at about two and a half miles down. (Previously the USGS reported the earthquake only registering at 2.3 magnitude, but revised that report on Thursday morning.)
At 10:14 p.m., a third quake was registered less than a tenth of a mile away from the previous quake. The USGS says this quake registered at 2.1 magnitude and was almost surface level.
While there were no reports of damage or injuries, people did report feeling the quakes. Most of the quakes happened between three and four miles in depth below the surface.
