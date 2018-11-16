Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rain caused flooding, road closures, and massive power outages across the Upstate on Thursday.
The storms may have rolled out yesterday, but the problems continue to roll in for places in the Upstate overnight and today.
After a massive sink hole opened on Bruce Road in front of Central Freight Lines, and new sink hold has opened at the Kangaroo gas station at the corner of Haywood Road and Airport Road.
Right now crews are on scene assessing the damage. While they investigate, Haywood Road is closed heading southbound towards Laurens Road at that intersection.
As a precaution one of the northbound lanes has been closed on Haywood Road as well because Greenville Police are concerned a large piece of concrete could fall rupturing the gas line.
We'll update with more information when we have it.
