PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT confirmed on Tuesday they are trying to come up with a plan to fix a huge sinkhole that opened up alongside Sparks Lane in Pickens County yesterday.
Brittany Harriot said the agency was notified about the sinkhole on Monday. When SCDOT crews arrived, Harriot said they discovered an older portion of a large crossline pipe collapsed within the SCDOT right-of-way collapsed.
"While there is no imminent danger to the motorists of Sparks Lane, the area has been barricaded to prevent anyone getting close to the area," Harriot explianed.
Harriot said SCDOT engineers were meeting Tuesday "to determine the best, safest repair of this area possible.”
We will release further details on the repairs and what impact those will have on traffic once the SCDOT releases that information.
