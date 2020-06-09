Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville's spring version of Sippin' in Simpsonville has officially been rescheduled for Friday, July 10.
The event is a tasting tour of Simpsonville's downtown shops and local businesses. Ticket holders are able to enjoy craft brews, local food, and live music as they walk along the tasting route in downtown Simpsonville.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event. Regular tickets are available for the early bird price of $25 in advance or $40 the week of the event.
VIP tickets are also available for $45 in advance or $60 the week of. VIP tickets include all tastings and the commemorative tasting glass plus early check-in options to skip the lines, a mix-and-match six pack of beer from the event to take home and an event t-shirt.
Organizers say at this time they are still accepting applications for tasting location hosts. Interested businesses can apply here.
Tickets for the event may be purchased here.
