Animal lovers and wine lovers can enjoy an outing at the Greenville Zoo Friday evening during the 12th Annual Sippin' Safari.
The 21-and-up event will include wine sampling, restaurant vendors, and live music.
People can enjoy a stroll through the zoo and sample more than 50 wines from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
There will also be a VIP area will include exclusive wines and Blockhouse Oyster Bar. All VIP guests are automatically entered into a raffle to win a wheelbarrow of wine.
Ticket prices are below:
$50 for general admission
$75 for VIP
$20 for designated drivers
Get your tickets here.
