SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy and county officials will be testing outdoor warning sirens around the Oconee Nuclear Station.
The testing will happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The 65 sirens that span 10 miles of Oconee Nuclear station will sound for five to 30 seconds. To make sure they’re functioning properly, some sirens may be tested more than once.
If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.
If you’d like more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, click here.
