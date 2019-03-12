WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The platinum-selling rock group, Sister Hazel, will perform in Oconee County in April.
The show’s promoter said Sister Hazel, best known for their '90s hit “All For You,” will play pat the Walhalla Performing Arts center on April 12.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $32. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available, which include access to a Sister Hazel pre-show event, extensive Q & A session with the band, limited-edition merchandise, and more.
Learn more by visiting https://www.walhallapac.com/.
