SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Job seekers, polish up your resumes; Sitel Group is looking to hire this month.
The customer experience management provider says they're planning to hire nearly 200 full-time and seasonal employees as part of National Hiring Day on Tuesday, October 23 at their Spartanburg location. This also will celebrate the official start to the company's hiring expansion from October through December.
Interested candidates should bring their resumes to 895 Springfield Road on October 23, and can expect on-site tours, interviews with hiring managers, and the ability to participate in community events like raffles, contests, meet-and-greets, and more.
Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent and should demonstrate excellent communication skills, have a basic familiarity with computers and computer software; and have a positive attitude and enthusiastic approach towards customer service.
The job listing for customer service representative can be found at this link and by typing "Spartanburg" without quotation marks in the location field at the top of the page.
