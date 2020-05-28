SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) —Sitel Group announced Thursday they will begin hiring 325 work-from-home associates to support client growth in its Spartanburg, South Carolina contact center.
“In times of uncertainty and heightened stress, we are proud to continue creating career opportunities for our community,” said David Rogers, Sitel Spartanburg’s Site Director, in a news release. “Our speed of response has enabled us to keep operating safely. We remain committed to deploying flexible, agile and secure CX solutions to support client growth during these unprecedented times.”
The new 300+ positions are full-time work from home opportunities that offer several benefits with a brief paid onsite training that follows distancing guidelines, Sitel said.
“Our work from home model offers not only great benefits and career growth, but the ability to work from the comfort of their own home,” said Rogers.
Sitel said they are committing a portion of these new work from home opportunities to military families and veterans.
Job seekers can visit jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword “Spartanburg” to begin the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.